Police raid amid stench of rotting meat after farmer charged with breaking food hygiene laws
09 February 2025 - 00:00
Rancid meat, spoiled cheese, beauty items and baby products were among a hoard of allegedly expired goods the Hawks found on an Mpumalanga farm on Wednesday...
