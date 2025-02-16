'If leaving is the price we must pay for the safety of our children, it is what we must do'
16 February 2025 - 00:00
“We are waiting to hear what exactly is expected from us. The requirements have not been published yet. But we will definitely apply and go if we are allowed. We have lost everything we built up in South Africa, so we don't see any reason why we can't start from scratch in America.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.