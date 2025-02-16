News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.

16 February 2025 - 05:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers, 

From a distance, there are small developments within our major parties that seem innocuous, minuscule and unrelated. Yet, the roots of many of the challenges we face are to be found there.

Take the MK Party’s spoilt brat, Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, who just couldn’t bring herself to apologise for hurling unprintables against embattled party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. On the surface, this doesn’t seem too big an issue. Many people are badly brought up and their uncouth conduct plays out in the glare of the public. Sambudla-Zuma is simply a member of this rogues' gallery.

Correctly diagnosed though, Sambudla-Zuma’s tantrums and the eggshells Shivambu needed to traverse are indicative of how low the bar for leadership has been set, not just in the MKP, but generally. While many leaders, especially outside politics, suffer from what is termed “impostor syndrome” because they wonder if they’re possessed of sufficient depth and the requisite skills to lead, some, like Sambudla-Zuma, seem incapable of such self-awareness.

To the contrary, she might honestly believe she is the modern-day Winnie Mandela of the MKP even though the idea, to the rest of society, seems absurd. But the idea that her father Jacob Zuma, who is one of the worst leaders we’ve had, could, in spite of his limitations, make it to the Union Buildings, might have ingrained in her mind the thought that one day she, too, could lead not just the MKP but this country. The cognitive dissonance beggars belief.

That it’s her father who decides who is a leader within the party and who is not, without a popular vote, is part of the problem. But the bigger issue is what, in MKP terms, constitutes leadership.

For the rest of us, leadership has to be focused on transforming the lives of people, appraising itself of the machinations of the new world order and helping provide nuggets of wisdom on how to navigate the Donald Trump-sponsored geopolitics of today. Leadership must embrace accountability and seek to earn respect from the majority of South Africans who, in turn, might entrust it with the national till, which holds R2-trillion a year. Is that leadership embodied in Sambudla-Zuma? What a sad joke.

What has also become clear is that the EFF and its leader Julius Malema may have believed Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who is known to be close to Shivambu, was to become an informant for the MKP. So they threw a scythe at him, cutting short his run for a leadership position at their December conference.

As Ndlozi started speaking about what exactly happened, expressing a profound appreciation for the party and Malema, and eschewing any idea of joining other parties after resigning from the EFF, he made his tormentors seem so petty. Reflecting on the pain he endured from people he still called brothers and sisters, Ndlozi said: “You can never choose where the test of your character will come from. There are people who have had worse experiences from their mothers, brothers or sisters...”

With the benefit of hindsight, Ndlozi would have made a great deputy to Malema and made many EFF members not feel Shivambu’s departure.

True, Shivambu is being told to “f**k off” from Sambudla-Zuma's father’s party, and two apologies later his days still seem numbered. But the point is the EFF would be much enriched with Ndlozi as Malema’s servant in chief. The party sabotaged itself.

Ndlozi’s parting shots were structured thus: “I hold nothing in my heart against the president of the EFF. I think his contribution is of serious importance and I would never join any voice to write him off or to dismiss the EFF. Progressive revolutions are a high calling that stems from a place of love and there is no course that requires love more than the liberation of black people. You can't engage in a revolution to liberate them and humanise them without love and that's all I have for my brothers and sisters in the EFF.”

A failure to elevate him was a failure of leadership. Malema and his cohort of newly elected leaders may not want to acknowledge this now, but they may feel the impact of having shut Ndlozi out in elections to come, just as the DA is going through similar challenges.

The DA’s growth is stunted because the party can’t help but stop inconvenient, mostly black, leaders from ascending to the leadership. Mmusi Maimane and many others are examples. The DA leaders, like their nemesis in the EFF, may put their heads in the sand but voters will keep them at 20% in perpetuity until they learn to lead and create space for black leaders.

The ANC, too, faces an existential crisis today, with many inside wondering how low it will go from its current 40% in electoral support in the next elections. When the ANC’s woes are correctly diagnosed, it will become clear their genesis is leadership. ANC leaders are the most vicious of all parties against internal competitors. And, as Ramaphosa holds together the stitch-up that is the government of national unity, questions will soon emerge on who is appropriately placed to lead the party going forward. Is the current deputy, Paul Mashatile, a shoo-in, or will he, like his predecessor David Mabuza, be edged out? By whom? Fikile Mbalula? Or will Mabuza stage a dramatic comeback?

Those who will make the final determinations within the party will, like their cousins within the EFF and enemies within the DA, only fleetingly consider the leadership qualities of the various candidates. This failure is starkly manifested when complex issues of global trade and bullying must be discussed.

This is why when Ramaphosa says he is concerned at the level of debate on the state of the nation address we must agree with him. The right people to share insights are outside the tent. They are victims of intraparty bullying. The EFF has locked Ndlozi out, the DA is denuded of its black caucus, the MKP is sidetracked by a spoilt brat. Debate in parliament is reduced to a meaningless screaming match.

Ramaphosa told US President Donald Trump “we will not be bullied”, but hoped the debate on his address could embolden him to respond more thoughtfully. Alas, our parliament is no longer a theatre of ideas, a citadel of intellectual contests. The nation's brains trust is outside the tent. And therein lies the genesis of our woes.

Regards, 

Makhudu Sefara

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Honouring our fallen soldiers but questioning the DRC mission

The deaths of 14 of our soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, whose bodies were finally brought home on Friday, has justifiably raised many ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Oh, what a night for Chiefs

This was that sort of evening where it all came together beautifully for coach Nasreddine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
5 days ago

Lives at stake with Royal AM tragicomedy

I am sure you’ve heard that when a clown enters a palace, he does not become king but the palace becomes a circus.
Sport
5 days ago

Sharks outthink and outscore Bulls

The courage and creativity of the Sharks triumphed over the brute force of the Bulls in an absorbing United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at a ...
Sport
5 days ago

Merino brace puts pressure on Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised match-winner Mikel Merino for his ability to sense danger in the opponent's box after the midfielder's two ...
Sport
5 days ago

Mabasa hat-trick keeps Bucs’ treble hopes alive

Orlando Pirates are still in the chase for at least three trophies this season after a Tshegofatso Mabasa’s hat trick took them to the last 8 of the ...
Sport
5 days ago

Smaller parties push against ActionSA’s ‘umbrella’ party

Mmusi Maimane says smaller parties must keep their identities.
News
5 days ago

A new ET offers a Volkstaat...

Hogarth is old enough to remember when fringe right-wing groups claiming to represent the interests of Afrikaners would gather in Pretoria and in ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

DA is regaining lost support in black areas, insiders say Steenhuisen told caucus

Party leader gives reasons to GNU sceptics for staying in government with ‘hoodwinking’ ANC.
News
5 days ago

Luxury yachts, Croatian apartments in ‘master plan’ at centre of fraud, tax evasion allegations

Accusations of money laundering, fraud, tax evasion and BEE fronting have been levelled against South African businessman Hanno van Dyk by a former ...
News
5 days ago

Too many of SA's best brains are outside political party tents

Debate in parliament is reduced to a meaningless screaming match
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

All Blacks out to ruffle Bok feathers

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus will be on red alert after the opening weekend of Super Rugby Pacific. The Kiwis, in 2025, have come to play.
Sport
5 days ago

Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

If self-entitlement was a person it would look, talk, walk and behave like the foul-mouthed daughter of Nkandla, Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, she of “we ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Toxic takedowns: the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

With Pulitzer Prize-winning Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s vicious battle seemingly feted by the global media, Bongani Madondo asks whether the ‘modern’ ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

IN PICS | Can we poach another Oscar?

Cindy Lee’s ‘The Last Ranger’ is in the running for Hollywood glory at the Academy Awards
News
5 days ago

Driving Mandela's vision for African leaders

The qualities they are looking for in the young leaders who apply for a Mandela Rhodes Scholarship seem almost quaint and old fashioned when you set ...
News
5 days ago

The baboons can stop laughing now

I’ve encountered dozens of truisms that are true only as far as the first three letters of the word.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Solly Malatsi says review of 30% black ownership rule 'not about Starlink'

A pending review of regulations to make it possible for foreign companies to invest in ICT without having to sell a 30% equity stake to black people ...
Business Times
5 days ago

More backlash over ‘terrorism-inciting’ pro-Palestine colouring-in book

Nathi Ngubane’s ‘From the River to the Sea’ has led to the arrest of two East Jerusalem booksellers.
News
5 days ago

The BEE question we need to answer

If the ANC contemplated the past 30 years honestly, it would realise that redress does not equal reform
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Taxpayers to feel the pinch as Godongwana looks for money to close funding gap

Tax increases are on the table as the finance minister runs out of options.
News
5 days ago

Questions about DRC deaths need answers

The deaths of 14 of our soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, whose bodies were finally brought home on Friday, has justifiably raised many ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'If leaving is the price we must pay for the safety of our children, it is what ... News
  2. Solar users face hefty power bills News
  3. Tshwane labour relations head ‘fed Joburg law firm R44m in city legal work’ News
  4. Thanks, but no thanks: South Africa mulls compromise to appease Trump Politics
  5. No commercial Afrikaner farmers will leave, says Free State farmer News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS