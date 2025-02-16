Solar users face hefty power bills
Eskom has launched a new drive for people generating their own power to register their systems — and it’s not cheap
16 February 2025 - 00:00
Thousands of Eskom customers who have installed solar systems may have to dig deep into their pockets to be fully compliant with the utility’s requirements...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.