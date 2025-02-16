News

Tshwane labour relations head ‘fed Joburg law firm R44m in city legal work’

Ronald Oppelt, who is already being probed by the Public Protector for an alleged conflict of interest, denies wrongdoing

16 February 2025 - 00:00
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

As the public protector wraps up its conflict of interest investigation into City of Tshwane labour relations management divisional head Ronald Oppelt, fresh claims have emerged that he channels work to his previous employer — which raked in more than R44m from the city in just three years...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'If leaving is the price we must pay for the safety of our children, it is what ... News
  2. Solar users face hefty power bills News
  3. Tshwane labour relations head ‘fed Joburg law firm R44m in city legal work’ News
  4. Thanks, but no thanks: South Africa mulls compromise to appease Trump Politics
  5. No commercial Afrikaner farmers will leave, says Free State farmer News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS