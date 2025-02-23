High court sets aside R15m land deal near Kruger Park
Prime area near Kruger Park was given to land claimants but sold to hotel group by trustees
23 February 2025 - 00:00
In a victory for a group of Mpumalanga land beneficiaries, the high court has ordered that the sale of their land to a company linked to one of South Africa’s biggest property developers be reversed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.