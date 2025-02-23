News

High court sets aside R15m land deal near Kruger Park

Prime area near Kruger Park was given to land claimants but sold to hotel group by trustees

23 February 2025 - 00:00
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

In a victory for a group of Mpumalanga land beneficiaries, the high court has ordered that the sale of their land to a company linked to one of South Africa’s biggest property developers be reversed...

