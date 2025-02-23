Negotiating with M23 rebels 'only way South Africa can save face'
SANDF remains silent on fate of SA troops in eastern DRC
23 February 2025 - 00:00
For now, being allowed to leave with their weapons and equipment would be a “victory” for the SANDF contingent of about 1,000 soldiers deployed in Goma and Sake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.