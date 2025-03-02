Billing blow for blind people's refuge
Dispute over incorrect zoning and off-property meters has been raging for 20 years without solution
02 March 2025 - 00:00
The only live-in facility serving the blind community in Johannesburg has been forced to stop taking in new residents due to the termination of its water and electricity supply by the City of Johannesburg, which claims the facility owes a staggering R33.5m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.