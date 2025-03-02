News

'New system needed to judge judges'

Pending JSC case could have significant consequences for how the commission goes about it's work

02 March 2025 - 00:00
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) proceedings in October 2023 were “so flawed” that NGO Freedom Under Law (FUL) wants a court to order the commission to adopt a radically new way of assessing candidates for judicial appointment. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Impeached judge John Hlophe turns to ConCourt on interim bar from JSC Politics
  2. Court showdown over political party funding News
  3. ConCourt rejects Mkhwebane's appeal bid on Dyantyi/Mileham recusal Politics
  4. DA court case on Expropriation Act does not challenge expropriation without ... Politics
  5. Legal organisations enter litigation to defend Legal Sector Code News
  6. ConCourt rejects Zuma's appeal bid on private prosecution of Ramaphosa Politics
  7. Rollercoaster of tawdry sex claims News

Most read

  1. Prasa panic as Hawks probe R2.7bn payment News
  2. Shocking road rage attack — and some amateur sleuthing — lands woman in court News
  3. When the scent of a woman is in the baking aisle News
  4. Taking the plunge: SA scientist leads expedition to deep African seabed News
  5. ANC erects an EFF budget ‘scarecrow’ Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: Chinese nationals extracted from Myanmar scam centers repatriated | ...
SPOTLIGHT | 'Mickey 17' — to die for a living