News

Prasa panic as Hawks probe R2.7bn payment

Whistleblower says payment connected with R18bn signalling tender was irregular

02 March 2025 - 00:00
Thanduxolo Jika Senior investigative reporter

A businessman whose company has benefited from a long list of major government contracts is at the centre of a Hawks probe into alleged illicit payments of R2.7bn in an R18bn Prasa tender...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ex-Western Cape crime intelligence head Mzwandile Tiyo asked to present himself ... South Africa
  2. Luxury yachts, Croatian apartments in ‘master plan’ at centre of fraud, tax ... News
  3. Former Western Cape police intelligence head, fired twice, launches appeal for ... News
  4. Treasury guns blazing at SIU Politics
  5. Chaplain in tender probe puts mansion on the market — for R23m News
  6. Top education official tied the knot with IT boss soon after R330m payout to ... News

Most read

  1. Prasa panic as Hawks probe R2.7bn payment News
  2. Shocking road rage attack — and some amateur sleuthing — lands woman in court News
  3. When the scent of a woman is in the baking aisle News
  4. Taking the plunge: SA scientist leads expedition to deep African seabed News
  5. ANC erects an EFF budget ‘scarecrow’ Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: Chinese nationals extracted from Myanmar scam centers repatriated | ...
SPOTLIGHT | 'Mickey 17' — to die for a living