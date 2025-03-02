Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

02 March 2025 - 05:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The latest edition of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

Dear readers,

The scenes out of the Oval Office in the White House were eye-watering and stomach-shrivelling, but chucklesome and hilarious at the same time.

US President Donald Trump is the butt of jokes around the globe, but watching him act like an entitled back-in-the-day school principal — with his deputy JD Vance effusively trying even harder to show he had his boss’s back — was the lowest of lows. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team must duck bombs on the one hand while being extorted of mineral rights by a transactional, morally bankrupt Trump on the other.

It’s an unbelievable compendium of tragedies because the world still expected a modicum of humanity from the leaders of the free world, even as they became nakedly transactional.

“You have no cards to play,” said Trump, trying in vain to sound clever.

Where others have spoken of colonialism of a “special type” in the past, we now have a new era of barbarism from the White House that beggars belief. We are, as it were, back in the Stone Age, with sword-wielding madmen in suits running amok, demanding mineral rights in front of the cameras. Shamelessness has an orange face. Civilisation has gone out of the window.

Whoever has the sword cares not for Ukraine; it’s their time, they believe, to swing the scythe, without a care as to who gets affected. It’s like a scene from a badly written Hollywood movie.

At a time when so-called world leaders are behaving like 1960s Third World despots, we should be putting our best foot forward. We already have one foot into the G20 and — despite the diplomatic kerfuffle sponsored by the US and AfriForum — we have done well so far. Yet that’s far from enough.

At a time like this, we must be hard on ourselves. We must display to the world the political nous that helped us navigate a difficult past and demand of ourselves only the best.

This requires us to deal with Trump — but not like children in the “naughty corner” or by being apologetic about who we are, where we come from or why it is important that we transform our economy while growing it.

It demands too that we are fastidious about what we table on March 12 in the new budget. To free ourselves from Trump’s — and frankly anyone else’s — pity parties, we must scrutinise what we spend money on and justify why such expenditure is necessary. Profligate spending must be a thing of the past.

Otherwise, who is to say Trump won’t make outlandish demands on whatever we own, on what he needs when our turn comes to replace Zelensky on that chair in the principal’s Oval Office — reminding us we “have no cards to play”, as if we are engaged in a 2025 version of Game of Thrones?

Our failure so far to find a solution to the proposed VAT increase is, as embarrassing and painful as it is to navigate, an opportunity we should embrace. Our leaders are focused on ensuring there’s consensus on how to balance the books. Where’s the R60bn going to come from? Whatever the outcome, the limitation of the current process is its narrow focus on solving today’s pressing issues. That too is a failure to realise that today’s crisis is an outcome of many years of fiscal ineptitude — a failure to appreciate that the success of dominant economies is the outcome of long-term thinking.

The question facing South Africa — a week before a second attempt is made to pass the budget — is not where we are going to get the R60bn but rather what we need to do to turn the economy around.

I am a strong believer in mission-orientated industrial policy that forces the government to invest in innovation that makes it easy for our companies to succeed. The success of Chinese companies was not simply because business was left to its own devices and then stumbled upon working models. The Chinese government is a principal player behind the success of Chinese firms. So too with American and German companies.

Mariana Mazzucato, an economics and innovation professor, calls them “mission-orientated entrepreneurial states”, ones willing to “take on risk” to engender global competitiveness. While sorting out the budget shortfall, we must also think about how not to create long- or short-term crises.

 Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been tasked with running a small committee to find budget solutions. The budget fiasco we are dealing with is Mashatile’s opportunity to lead, to show us what he’s capable of.

My problem with how the state does things — when at least it gets itself to do something — is its failure of imagination. We are caught up in resolving too many challenges that we never get time to pause and imagine what we could do that could change the face and economic DNA of our country in five, 10 or even 50 years.

Much of this is because the politicians in charge know they won’t be around in a few years, so they focus not on what will make those who come after them succeed and so benefit all of us but on tinkering with current, short-term challenges, so they’re seen — the operative word — to be doing something.

If we focus on the wrong things and perennially become unable to balance our budget, that yellow chair occupied by Zelensky will become a place we go to sell off whatever remains of this, our beautiful country — and it will be anything but chucklesome then.

Happy reading.

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Disinformation adds fuel to AfriForum's fire

Led by CEO Kallie Kriel, AfriForum’s call to US President Donald Trump for intervention in our politics calls into question the legitimacy of the ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Error-ridden Bulls let it slip in the wet

The Stormers, with the backs to the wall, delivered a performance of pluck and courage to edge the Bulls 19-16 in this tight and tense United Rugby ...
Sport
5 days ago

Proteas face Champions Trophy logistical playoff nightmare

Any advantage the Proteas may have hoped to gain from finishing on top of group B of the Champions Trophy has been usurped by India’s totalitarian ...
Sport
5 days ago

Keep our Afcon out of your filthy mouth, Jamie

The jeer dismissing the Africa Cup of Nations as a minor tournament could have passed as comedy had it been mouthed by a certain Eric Marlon Bishop, ...
Sport
5 days ago

Sundowns unstoppable, as Ribeiro strikes against Chiefs

Like a runaway truck with faulty brakes, Mamelodi Sundowns are swaggering their way to a record extending eighth league championship in succession.
Sport
5 days ago

ANC erects an EFF budget ‘scarecrow’

Party set to lock horns with DA after accepting a 0.75 percentage point hike in VAT proposed by the Treasury
News
5 days ago

ActionSA demands probe into ANC/Ezulweni settlement

Questions are being asked over exchange of money and who footed the bill
News
5 days ago

Prasa panic as Hawks probe R2.7bn payment

Whistleblower says payment connected with R18bn signalling tender was irregular
News
5 days ago

Can ANC veterans fix problem provinces?

Talk of disbanding, especially KZN leadership, began at the IEC results centre floor when it started becoming clear that the ANC had lost
News
5 days ago

Steven Kitshoff is walking away on his terms

There can be no doubt Steven Kitshoff put his body on the line until it reached breaking point.
Sport
5 days ago

ANC ministers turn on Mashatile over SABC bill, say sources

Deputy president under fire from ANC colleagues after presenting Solly Malatsi’s reasons for withdrawing legislation
News
5 days ago

Mampara of the week: Zwelo Masilela

Not my fault I am a cadre deployee.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Irresponsible populist policies lead to abysmal outcomes

Formulating policies in the interest of all South Africans is essential for economic growth, poverty reduction, job creation and peace, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Trump has ushered in a new era of barbarism

At a time like this, we must be hard on ourselves, display the political nous that helped us navigate a difficult past and demand of ourselves only ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

A good chair to leave vacant

Thank you, Volodymyr, for demonstrating why tea with Trump is not a good idea
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Time to walk Lesufi's talk

While new ideas and innovation in dealing with Gauteng's problems can be useful, these have to be followed up with action that is measurable
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Ramaphosa in America: an ordeal foretold

The president's choice will be to kiss Trump's ass or stand up to him, deal or no deal, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Q&A with deputy minister David Mahlobo on water crisis

There’s no end in sight to the water crisis in Gauteng and other provinces as 'Day Zero' looms ever larger. Chris Barron asked deputy minister of ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Sex-felon athletics boss faces showdown

Probe into Steven Swarts’ suitability as Free State president only began after World Athletics nudges
News
5 days ago

IN PICS | What’s in a name? Man about town Maps Maponyane explains

Podcast recordings and album first-listens with city views.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Money still on Sundowns to win the league: analysts

Catch us if you can. That’s the message seven-time Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns keep throwing at Orlando Pirates and the rest.
Sport
5 days ago

Racial tensions flare over tussle for places in Cape Flats schools

Coloured parents in Mitchells Plain say they can’t enrol their children at local facilities as preference is being given to black pupils from ...
News
5 days ago
