Sex-felon athletics boss faces showdown
Probe into Steven Swarts’ suitability as Free State president only began after World Athletics nudges
02 March 2025 - 00:00
Claims of cover-ups and lies have emerged as pressure mounts for Athletics South Africa (ASA) to take action against controversial Athletics Free State (AFS) president Steven Swarts — Olympic athlete Wayde van Niekerk (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sport/2024-08-09-one-more-medal-shot-for-wayde-van-niekerk-after-dramatic-relay-heat/)’s stepfather and coach — who was elected to the position in 2023 while serving a suspended prison sentence for sexual assault...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.