Taking the plunge: SA scientist leads expedition to deep African seabed
Expedition explores unknown depths surrounding the continent
02 March 2025 - 00:00
South African marine scientist Dr Lara Atkinson grew up admiring sea creatures on TV. Last month she got to do the same thing on an unexplored seamount half-a-kilometre below the surface, in a glass-dome submersible once used by famous biologist David Attenborough. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.