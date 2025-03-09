Clash over impeachment of judges
If two panels are going to decide that the constitution means opposite things, it may be argued that rationality demands they should at least say why
09 March 2025 - 00:00
In July last year the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) decided that a judge with long-outstanding judgments could not be investigated by a judicial conduct tribunal — the only body that can recommend impeachment — because he had retired. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.