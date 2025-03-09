Government warns of ‘biohazardous’ rabies-infected seal carcasses along Cape coast
Up until now, the disease has been undetected in the marine environment and its potential effect on other marine mammals is unknown
09 March 2025 - 00:00
Rabies-infected seal carcasses are washing up along the Cape coast, prompting the government to issue a warning for marine researchers and members of the public to treat them as “biohazards” and stay away. ..
