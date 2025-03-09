Grumbles over prime parking for thieves’ favourite
Farmers market battles car theft with 'extra security' spaces only for Fortuners
09 March 2025 - 00:00
The Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market outside Durban is trying to reduce thefts of one of the most frequently targeted vehicles by rolling out an exclusive Toyota Fortuners-only parking zone...
