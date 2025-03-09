The 10 forgotten zama zamas of Krugersdorp
More mine misery as families cling to fading hopes their loved ones are still alive
09 March 2025 - 00:00
While police continue to monitor Stilfontein mine after the controversial extraction of 90 bodies and the arrest of nearly 2,000 illegal miners in January, another disaster is playing out about 150km away in Krugersdorp...
