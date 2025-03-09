Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

09 March 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Dear readers,

There is no agreement in sight – and budget day is fast approaching. What’s interesting, but also worrying, is that finance minister Enoch Godongwana is standing his ground on a VAT increase, insisting he needs the extra revenue to fund a myriad needs, but the DA insists there’s no deal yet. In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Godongwana takes us inside the battles he’s had to fight ahead of his initial failed bid to pass the budget and how he might just succeed this time.

In Business Times, a think tank pleads with Godongwana to seriously consider taxing the rich a bit more through wealth and luxury goods tax, increasing the corporate tax by one percentage point while also suspending medical tax credits.

On the other hand, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi tells us Pretoria has lost its appetite for engagement with Washington. This comes after Pretoria had said it would send envoys around the world and Washington with a view to influencing US President Donald Trump who relied on misinformation to punish South Africa. Following Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky’s performance on the yellow chairs of the Oval Office, it’s, erm, understandable Pretoria is not falling over itself trying to get there. If the engagement isn’t meaningful, then it’s not worth the effort. But sooner rather later, there ought to be real engagement on the issues.

Elsewhere, observers ask if ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who has hauled five senior leaders before a disciplinary committee, isn’t using — or rather abusing — his position by unleashing his wrath on people he knows are unlikely to support his reported presidential ambitions when the ANC elects new leaders in 2027.  

There’s these stories and much more in the Sunday Times today.Happy reading,

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Doubt cast on plan to send envoys to Trump

President's security adviser Sydney Mufamadi says South African government can talk to Donald Trump from Pretoria
News
2 days ago

Ditsobotla in disarray is poster child for political greed

Machiavelli teaches that a leader needs to know how to act like a beast, a lion, when there’s a need to fight. At the same time, a leader needs to ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

‘It’s time to be frank and honest about poor state of city,’ says Dada Morero

Embattled Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says he is the one who pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to help fix a broken city. However, this was ...
News
2 days ago

Mampara of the week: Ernst Roets

Well-travelled canard farmer Ernst Roets is giving other fake news protagonists a serious run for their money.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Don’t fret Joburg, Cyril’s gonna save you

Exposed to reality at last, the president punts a model nobody understands, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

VAT increase needs careful thought

Tax hikes generate more revenue, but come with trade-offs — especially if offset measures fail to fully protect those most affected, writes Gemma ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Hundreds of ‘wobbly bits’ hit the road for naked bike ride

Beer bellies, stretch marks and lots of dangly bits were on full display yesterday when hundreds of naturists took part in the Cape Town leg of the ...
News
2 days ago

Clash over impeachment of judges

If two panels are going to decide that the constitution means opposite things, it may be argued that rationality demands they should at least say why.
News
2 days ago

Q&A with activist Mark Heywood on funding cut to HIV/Aids programmes

The US decision to stop funding South African HIV/Aids programmes has left them reeling. Chris Barron asked Aids activist and Treatment Action ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

The 10 forgotten zama zamas of Krugersdorp

More mine misery as families cling to fading hopes their loved ones are still alive
News
2 days ago

Shoprite and Woolworths: Cat fights breaking out over pet care

The claws are out as the fight for market share in the pet industry heats up with Shoprite aiming to become the largest pet retailer by the end of ...
Business Times
2 days ago

AfriForum 'protected by SA's rights to freedom'

State would have to prove 'hostile intent' in attempt to prosecute Afrikaner group after controversial visit to US.
News
2 days ago

Grumbles over prime parking for thieves’ favourite

The Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, outside Durban, is trying to put the brakes on theft of one of the most frequently targeted vehicles in SA by ...
News
2 days ago

Opportunity awaits South African banks in a changing African landscape

At least nine international banks have withdrawn from 32 African countries, according to an Oliver Wyman analysis.
Business Times
2 days ago

Trump not the first in the US march to autocracy

The problem is not Trump but rather the legal and constitutional architecture that makes his ambitions entirely plausible, writes Ziyad Motala.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Curro loses pupils in tough times

Private schooling group Curro Holdings has seen lower enrollments and a decrease in learners in lower grades as families face economic hardships.
Business Times
2 days ago

Trump upsets energy fund applecart

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa expects the US government to stop contributing to multilateral projects aimed at helping emerging ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Sheriff Ayanda Khumalo wants to restore boxing order

Soweto has produced several top boxers over the years and has contributed to the new sheriff overhauling the professional fistic game that descended ...
Sport
2 days ago

Let's talk about menopause

There is still a silence surrounding menopause, with many people not knowing what it is or what to do about the symptoms hijacking their body, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Thriving Spur group eyes greater growth

Spur Corporation is exploring new restaurant locations locally and expanding further into the continent.
Business Times
2 days ago

Castles in the air collapse without cash

Former Treasury honcho Michael Sachs thinks the budget imbroglio was a good thing for the country
Business Times
2 days ago
