State chicken farm Daybreak Farms ruffled as CEO quits
Exit comes as PIC rejects request for an extra R250m loan to help battling company
09 March 2025 - 00:00
The turnaround and stabilisation project at Daybreak Farms, the chicken producer owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has hit a wobble with news of the sudden resignation of CEO Richard Manzini...
