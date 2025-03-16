Criminal charges loom after George building collapse
Report into disaster that claimed 34 lives accuses company of string of violations
16 March 2025 - 00:00
An investigation into the George building collapse last year in which 34 people died has found “gross negligence” on the part of the construction company and recommended possible culpable homicide charges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.