Criminal charges loom after George building collapse

Report into disaster that claimed 34 lives accuses company of string of violations

16 March 2025 - 00:00

An investigation into the George building collapse last year in which 34 people died has found “gross negligence” on the part of the construction company and recommended possible culpable homicide charges...

