New insolvency court celebrated by legal community
The new court is good news for the economy and puts South Africa on a par with the rest of the world, say insolvency specialists
16 March 2025 - 00:00
The Johannesburg High Court this week announced that it would pilot a dedicated insolvency court, a move widely celebrated by specialist lawyers as it will see insolvency cases being heard within a month of enrolment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.