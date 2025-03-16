Read the Sunday Times e-edition

As finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the budget this week, he unleashed a political storm that appeared to suck in the DA and EFF.
The DA has obtained legal advice in what appears its preparation for court battles over the budget soon, should it not get its way in the current political negotiations. Godongwana raised VAT by half a percentage point effective May 1.
However, he does not have the majority to vote for its adoption by parliament. The DA has placed a number of demands to the ANC in exchange for its votes — but the ANC has rejected them.
The EFF, on the other hand, has indicated its willingness to negotiate with the ANC with the view to lending it the numbers necessary to help pass the budget — but it has placed some conditions on the table too. One of these is that VAT not be increased at all and the revenue shortfall be resolved through other means.
Meanwhile, an investigation into the George building collapse last year in which 34 people died has found “gross negligence” on the part of the construction company and recommended possible culpable homicide charges.
The forensic probe initiated by the National Home Builders Registration Council after the May 6 tragedy, in which a multistorey apartment block collapsed during construction, found “widespread procedural failures” and noncompliance with building regulations.
Elsewhere, in Antarctica a real-life horror movie is playing out at South Africa's isolated base, where one of the 10-member overwintering team faces accusations of being mentally unstable and violent, prompting intervention by the government.
In Business Times, last-ditch efforts are under way to save troubled steelmaker ArcelorMittal South Africa. Business Times understands that the company is seeking a R3.1bn rescue package to save its long-steel plants in Vereeniging and Newcastle where 3,500 jobs are on the line. For these stories and more, get a copy of the Sunday Times.
