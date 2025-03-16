Skabenga's glitzy reign at Oyster Box comes to an end
The alley cat landed in butter at the five-star hotel where he rubbed shoulders with royalty and the uber rich for 16 years
16 March 2025 - 00:00
Sixteen years ago a bedraggled alley cat padded into Umhlanga’s five-star Oyster Box hotel, plonked himself on the lobby couch and made himself at home...
