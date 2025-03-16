Struck off advocate turns to ConCourt after being barred from entering court buildings
Senzo Wiseman Mkhize 'continues to come into the court buildings ... demanding a right of appearance'
16 March 2025 - 00:00
A former advocate barred from the court buildings of the Gauteng division by its judge president, Dunstan Mlambo, on Thursday urgently turned to the Constitutional Court, saying Mlambo was “circulating false information” about him in the media. ..
