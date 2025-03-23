IN PICS | Umlazi water taxis a hit with locals after bridge damaged in floods
Unemployed young men save lives and time by bravely ferrying community members across a swollen river after footbridge collapses
23 March 2025 - 00:00
A group of unemployed Durban men have turned disaster into opportunity by fashioning makeshift “water taxis” from polystyrene sheets, beer crates and sugar cane paddles to help residents cross the flooded Umlazi River, south of Durban...
