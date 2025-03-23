Justice fails our kids: Despair as child abuse cases stall in court
New data from the Teddy Bear Foundation reveals shockingly low conviction rate for crimes against children
23 March 2025 - 00:00
Of the more than 5,000 cases of child abuse reported to the Teddy Bear Foundation in the past five years, just 4% — about one in 25 — have resulted in a conviction...
