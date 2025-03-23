News

No waiting for the other shoe to drop

Lekau Sehoana is back with a new Drip brand before the corpse of his previous failed venture has even gone cold

23 March 2025 - 00:00
Joy Mphande Journalist

Reckless trader or intrepid entrepreneur?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five-year wait for justice: Song and dance over 'Jerusalema' set for court News
  2. Government rejected BEE objections from big law firms, court papers reveal News
  3. Remove DA from GNU and we'll talk: EFF to ANC in budget talks Politics
  4. Bust-up brewing over who new ambassador to US should be Politics
  5. Race and class tensions flare in wealthy Ballito News

Latest Videos

Rebels' battlefield gains in Congo complicate push for talks | REUTERS
Congo rebels dismiss ceasefire calls, capture strategic town | REUTERS