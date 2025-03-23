News

23 March 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Read the Sunday Times E-edition here.
Image: Sunday Times

MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Justice fails our kids: Despair as child abuse cases stall in court

New data from the Teddy Bear Foundation reveals shockingly low conviction rate for crimes against children
News
1 day ago

ANC sends big wigs to oversee metros

Party needs to stem losses in deteriorating cities
News
1 day ago

Bust-up brewing over who new ambassador to US should be

Helen Zille wants former DA leader Tony Leon for role, but ANC says Luthuli House must decide
News
1 day ago

Oversight is still broken, even under the GNU

The saga of Zwelo Masilela’s dodgy CV reflects badly on both the Mbombela municipality and a parliamentary portfolio committee
News
1 day ago

Remove DA from GNU and we'll talk: EFF to ANC in budget talks

ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli says the party’s delegation met EFF and MK Party on Wednesday, while a meeting with ActionSA took place on Friday
News
1 day ago

Mkhwanazi for national police chief? Look beyond the PR

Mkhwanazi has recently hogged the headlines for the wrong reasons, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Rapid response needed to halt Joburg decay

The urban entropy affects not only the quality of life of the city’s residents, but also its economic fortunes
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Be tactful with Trump but don’t ditch core democratic values

The White House change of guard has served to accentuate pre-existing fault lines in the two countries’ relationship
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Rasool is collateral damage in ANC's diplomatic debacle

Judging by Ramaphosa’s anodyne response, we’re either naïve or totally unprepared for this almighty brawl, writes Barney Mthombothi
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Q&A with Buti Manamela on Nsfas

Payment delays and lack of funding by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme have triggered protests at several campuses. Chris Barron asked ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Going with the flow — in style

When Enhle Mbali Mothswa explodes like a style bomb on arrival in the PepperTree restaurant in Pretoria, I realise I have just spoken my inner ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Five-year wait for justice: Song and dance over 'Jerusalema' set for court

DJ Charmza and DJ Master KG trial over global hit 'Jerusalema' will start on November 17.
News
1 day ago

Customary laws have left women lagging on land ownership

Women’s clear gains in property ownership have not translated into similar progress in land ownership patterns, writes Lindiwe Mazibuko.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Full steam ahead and damn the political torpedoes

B20 sherpa Cas Coovadia says the organisers of the business version of the G20 enjoy a good relationship with their US counterparts and look forward ...
Business Times
1 day ago

Fades and fresh cuts at school during break

Calib Ohlsson took over the role of ‘school barber’ from Taras Krivosh at the end of 2023
News
1 day ago

MTN cuts capex in SA to R6bn

MTN will spend just over R6bn in South Africa as it fights to regain lost market share in the prepaid segment, especially in two provinces where ...
Business Times
1 day ago

A matter of semantics: why Madibeng mayor had 'no relationship' with daughter

Maimane, 55, who was appointed in 2021, has since 2023 faced allegations that he appointed his daughter and a woman alleged to be the mother of his ...
News
1 day ago

At Absa, finding the next CEO is Standard procedure

Sim Tshabalala will have to scratch his head vigorously over the next few months
Business Times
1 day ago

No waiting for the other shoe to drop

Lekau Sehoana is back with a new Drip brand before the corpse of his previous failed venture has even gone cold
News
1 day ago

Government rejected BEE objections from big law firms, court papers reveal

Statistics from Legal Practice Council reveal legal sector is disproportionately white-owned
News
1 day ago
