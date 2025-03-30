Court battle looms as Central Karoo defies MEC’s axing order
Legal advice obtained by district municipality found municipal manager Jackson Penxa could stay on
30 March 2025 - 00:00
The Central Karoo district municipality has defied Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell by refusing to review the appointment of its “unqualified” municipal manager, setting the parties on a collision course that may lead to court...
