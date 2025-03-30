'Leave our ocean gravesite alone': SAA crash relatives' oppose dive expedition
'My motivation is solving the mystery — I'm not some grave robber'
30 March 2025 - 00:00
A bitter dispute over exploring the wreckage of an SAA passenger aircraft that crashed into the ocean off the coast of East London 58 years ago has stirred up claims of an apartheid-era cover-up and a call to have the “grave site” protected. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.