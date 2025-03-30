WATCH | Mall singer Darxkin takes the gap
'I'm not ugly, I'm a fly puppy,' says street artist as he racks up millions of views
30 March 2025 - 00:00
He’s notched up more than 9-million views on a single video and millions more on others, he has brought crowds to their feet, has almost 180,000 followers on TikTok, he describes himself as a self-taught performing artist — yet few people know who he is. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.