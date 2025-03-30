Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

30 March 2025
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Dear reader,The countdown to the much-anticipated budget vote is under way. On Tuesday a proxy battle will play out in parliament’s portfolio committees, leading to Wednesday’s D-day.

By Saturday evening the ANC leaders, led by chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli, were lining up meetings with members of opposition parties with a view to clinching last-minute agreements. Chances of the government of national unity reaching agreement on the budget are hanging by a thread after the Presidency rejected a ramped-up set of demands from the DA, which include shared control of the economy.

The Sunday Times has established the Presidency on Friday sent a team of DA negotiators packing after they upped the ante in negotiations on the ANC’s budget, demanding a “coherent and comprehensive review of economic policy”.

Without DA support, the ANC will not be able to pass the budget — even if it secures the support of such parties as the EFF or the MK Party, because other parties in the GNU also oppose the budget in its current form. The impasse has prompted some in the DA to renew their calls for the party to quit the GNU. The DA federal executive is due to meet tonight to decide on the way forward.

The clock, meanwhile, ticks.  Elsewhere, minister of sport, arts & culture Gayton McKenzie has been forced to make an embarrassing U-turn after he appointed sex pest and convicted criminal Jonas White to the council of the Market Theatre Foundation. White, who was convicted in 2017 of corruption arising from his tenure as ANC mayor of the Cederberg municipality and received a suspended jail sentence, admits he knows McKenzie. The ANC had previously axed him as mayor and suspended him from the party following accusations of sexual harassment against him by his deputy. White is now a member of McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, frenemies within M23 and our soldiers celebrated an unusual ceasefire that paved the way for our troops’ safe passage back home, marking the end of a painful chapter for our country.

In Business Times, US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on imports of vehicles and light trucks is set to affect South Africa’s auto manufacturing industry badly.  The measure announced this week is likely to override the tariff protection afforded by the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) and deal a major blow to the auto sector, which provides 116,000 highly skilled manufacturing jobs and 500,000 other formal jobs in the automotive value chain.

We speak to industry leaders. There are these and much more in the Sunday Times today.

Happy reading,

