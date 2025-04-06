Dear reader,
The ANC and the DA are scrambling to save the government of national unity (GNU) following their very public fallout last week over the budget. The Sunday Times has learnt from impeccable sources in the DA and the ANC that both are under pressure from influential business figures, including their donors, not to allow the GNU to collapse and plunge the economy into deeper crisis. This means the issue of the budget, more specifically how its passage is forcing mutations in our politics, very much remains on the agenda going forward. How will ActionSA, which saved the ANC in parliament this week, be rewarded — a position in a somewhat reconfigured cabinet?
While politicians argue over where the revenue for service delivery will come from, we report the biggest municipalities are engaged in profligate overtime payments totalling more than R3bn. What’s worse, some employees seem to know how to game the system, twiddling their thumbs waiting for knockoff time before starting to work. While not all overtime is a waste, this seems a useful place to pay attention to when dealing with wastage of scarce public resources.
In Business Times we reflect on US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 31% “reciprocal” tariffs on South African imports, with the White House erroneously claiming that US goods entering South Africa were subjected to average tariffs of 60%. Given the jobs bloodbath around the corner, how should South Africa be responding and should the National Treasury revise macroeconomic forecast and GDP outlook? There’s answers to this and much more in your favourite newspaper today.
Happy reading.
Read the Sunday Times e-edition
There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.
Click on the image to access the e-edition.
Image: Sunday Times
Dear reader,
The ANC and the DA are scrambling to save the government of national unity (GNU) following their very public fallout last week over the budget. The Sunday Times has learnt from impeccable sources in the DA and the ANC that both are under pressure from influential business figures, including their donors, not to allow the GNU to collapse and plunge the economy into deeper crisis. This means the issue of the budget, more specifically how its passage is forcing mutations in our politics, very much remains on the agenda going forward. How will ActionSA, which saved the ANC in parliament this week, be rewarded — a position in a somewhat reconfigured cabinet?
While politicians argue over where the revenue for service delivery will come from, we report the biggest municipalities are engaged in profligate overtime payments totalling more than R3bn. What’s worse, some employees seem to know how to game the system, twiddling their thumbs waiting for knockoff time before starting to work. While not all overtime is a waste, this seems a useful place to pay attention to when dealing with wastage of scarce public resources.
In Business Times we reflect on US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 31% “reciprocal” tariffs on South African imports, with the White House erroneously claiming that US goods entering South Africa were subjected to average tariffs of 60%. Given the jobs bloodbath around the corner, how should South Africa be responding and should the National Treasury revise macroeconomic forecast and GDP outlook? There’s answers to this and much more in your favourite newspaper today.
Happy reading.
READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:
DA leaders left out in the cold as smaller parties get budget over the line
Budget ‘conspiring’ went on late into the night
Municipalities splurge R3bn on overtime
ANC, DA in push to save GNU
Mampara of the week: Douglas Maimane
Perilous times call for GNU compromise
Gerda Steyn makes it six of the best at Two Oceans, Seutloali wins men’s
Mbalula’s secret budget talks team exposed
Kicking DA out of GNU may seal Ramaphosa’s fate
Lesotho faces Trump tariff economic death blow
‘This time it’s different’: Amsa
How rail lines have twisted into shackles
IN PICS | Tickled pink with bevy of beauties
Connecting nature, spirituality and a certain degree of uncertainty
SBU MKWANAZI | I have a pet theory, but it is under review
Shukri Conrad is the favourite for vacant Proteas role
Chipping away at fan psyche
Caf must ban clubs of hooligan fans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos