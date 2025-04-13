News

'Disturbing' turn in Joburg road rage case

13 April 2025 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A filmed road rage incident which had more than 1.2-million views and led to an assault case, as well as a protection order by the alleged offender against the witness who captured the footage, stalled in the Randburg magistrate's court this week...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Public works minister blows whistle on IDT fightback News
  2. Seller ordered to hand beach property over to buyers after his lawyer absconds ... News
  3. Free State man allegedly beats girlfriend to death after accusing her of ... South Africa
  4. A human life for a pothole: the cost of getting a repair job done in Joburg News
  5. Gauteng health applies to appeal against court order to address cancer patient ... News
  6. Refusing to provide a DNA swab in an alleged child rape case is untenable, ... News
  7. Cleaning your street? Keep it quiet News

Most read

  1. RAF head in firing line over R79m office lease News
  2. ANC poised to drop 0.5% VAT hike Politics
  3. US think-tank warns of broad sanctions News
  4. IN PICS | AKA sendoff wins big at funeral awards News
  5. Mom charges cop over daughter's murder News

Latest Videos

Bukele says he won't return man the US mistakenly deported | REUTERS
Katy Perry launches into space with all-female Blue Origin crew | REUTERS