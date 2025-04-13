News

Gauteng food debacle sees pupils sent home hungry

Provincial education department describes problems with late delivery of supplies at schools as ‘minor challenges’

13 April 2025 - 00:00
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Thousands of Gauteng pupils at no-fee schools found themselves without food and sent home as the province’s new R9bn nutrition programme got off to a chaotic start this week...

