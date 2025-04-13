Mom charges cop over daughter's murder
Police captain 'failed to enforce court order' to seize gun used in murder-suicide
13 April 2025 - 00:00
A Durban policewoman working in the Phoenix Domestic Violence unit had 33 days to remove a gun from Kyle Inderlall as instructed by an interim protection order before he shot dead his ex-girlfriend, Sasha Lee Shah in 2022...
