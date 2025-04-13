News

RAF head in firing line over R79m office lease

Preliminary findings of SIU probe say Collins Letsoalo failed to follow proper procedures

13 April 2025 - 00:00
Thanduxolo Jika Senior investigative reporter

A preliminary report of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has implicated Collins Letsoalo, CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), in possible wrongdoing involving   a R79m lease for the fund’s Johannesburg regional offices...

