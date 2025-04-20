Big budget but pupils get slim pickings
Gauteng's R9bn school nutrition programme menu includes canned chicken livers and golf ball-size apples
20 April 2025 - 00:00
Apples the size of golf balls, canned processed chicken livers and rice that does not go soft when cooked are among the foodstuffs fed to the 1.7-million Gauteng recipients of the province’s R9bn school nutrition programme. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.