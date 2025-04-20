Fiona’s big journey – how a London woman found her forever love for Jozi
‘I’ve loved working with animals but it’s the children of Africa who have changed me’
20 April 2025 - 00:00
Suffering from empty nest syndrome, unfulfilled in her job and hurtling towards 60, Fiona Jones did something many would have described as a symptom of a late-onset midlife crisis...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.