Legal battle over Polokwane’s theatre of the absurd
Developer objects that site originally identified as cultural hub mysteriously became a shopping centre
20 April 2025 - 00:00
A legal wrangle over a tender for a Polokwane “cultural hub and theatre” that oddly turned into a shopping centre has taken a new twist — the mayor declared this week that a seven-story Hilton hotel would also be built on the site...
