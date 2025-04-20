Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

20 April 2025 - 00:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
Dear Reader,

In our main story this week, we reveal that President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering a list of four white Afrikaners in his search for SA’s new ambassador to the United States. This is following a souring of relations between Pretoria and Washington, which saw the expulsion from the US of former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool. Those under consideration for the role are:

 

  • Roelf Meyer, Ramaphosa’s National Party counterpart at the Codesa negotiations in the early 1990s;
  • Marthinus van Schalkwyk, who succeeded FW de Klerk as the final leader of the National Party, and who later joined the ANC and served as SA ambassador to Australia;
  • Andries Nel, longtime ANC member and former deputy justice minister; and
  • Gerhardus Koornhof, Ramaphosa’s parliamentary counsellor, who is the late National Party minister Piet Koornhof’s son.

At the same time, Ramaphosa is said to be set on retaining MTN chair and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as his US envoy, despite the controversy about negative comments he made about President Donald Trump a few years ago.

Our second front-page story tells how a connected cadre was promoted to the position of deputy director-general in the department of military veterans, despite a damning report about her competency and her wasteful expenditure of departmental resources running into millions. Nontobeko Mafu was married to the late former Eastern Cape MK commander Dumisani Mafu, a key player in the ANC who was granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for several fatal attacks.

Following our report last week that Collins Letsoalo, the Road Accident Fund CEO, was implicated by the Special Investigating Unit in possible wrongdoing in a R79m property lease deal, we reveal that he may have misled the National Treasury and the fund’s board about the transaction. RAF documents we’ve seen suggest that Letsoalo and his team may have withheld crucial information to the Treasury in order to obtain a deviation from set procurement procedures.

In Business Times we report on Transnet’s possible strike due to an intensifying wage dispute between the parastatal and its biggest union. We also bring you the latest in the long-running dispute between trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau and bidders over his refusal to consent to a proposed draft court order to speed up the awarding of the fourth national lottery licence. All indications are that a massive legal showdown between Tau and one of the bidders is in the offing early next month.

Happy reading!

READ MORE FROM THE SUNDAY TIMES EDITION:

Ramaphosa's Afrikaner trump card

President said to be casting net wide in search for ambassador to US, with surprising names being touted as possible replacement for Ebrahim Rasool
News
5 days ago

Jonas's credentials do little to put him in Trump's good books

South Africans are struggling to understand how appointing former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas might help to de-escalate tensions with the ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Big budget but pupils get slim pickings

Gauteng's R9bn school nutrition programme menu includes canned chicken livers and golf ball-size apples
News
5 days ago

Sars and Treasury in scramble to reverse VAT increase

Additional tax revenue is expected to give the minister room to offset the VAT increase, which has created friction in the GNU.
News
5 days ago

Putting Africa on the map

The special envoy to the US has his work cut out.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Mampara of the week: Willies Mchunu

MK Party convener Willies Mchunu this week took a page out of his leader's misogynistic book when he referred to former public protector Thuli ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Man defends wife who threw baby from taxi

Wife claims she thought they were being kidnapped for muti, and was trying to save her child
News
5 days ago

Jonas at the bat, with two strikes against him

The genocide case against Israel and past anti-Trump insults won’t open many doors in the US for special envoy Mcebisi Jonas
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Treasury disputes RAF CEO's claims

Collins Letsoalo asserts he did nothing wrong in awarding R79m lease to losing bidder, but his story does not jibe with versions from the SIU, ...
News
5 days ago

It's time to face the press, Cyril

In a free country, reporters shouldn’t have to beg a sitting president, or be pre-approved favourites, to ask questions, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Q&A with Malusi Gigaba on the state of 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane

An oversight visit by parliament’s joint standing committee on defence has revealed the shocking state of 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane. Chris ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Dispatches from a country where 'very bad things' are happening

Having already made up his mind about South Africa, why on earth is President Trump bothering to send an ambassador, asks Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

How cadre dodged probe to land top defence job

A report urged suspended Nontobeko Mafu to be charged with misconduct, but months later she was appointed military veterans director-general
News
5 days ago

Barker's Stellies reaping rewards of stability

It’s a case of the Cape of contrasting fortunes as far as football is concerned in the Mother City.
Sport
5 days ago

World Netball suspends Cecilia Molokwane, warns NSA could follow

Controversial Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane has been suspended by World Netball (WN) — and the national federation will face ...
Sport
5 days ago

Two sides of a tragedy

On a trip to Israel and the occupied West Bank, S'thembiso Msomi speaks to Israelis and Palestinians in search of answers to the seemingly endless ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

DA, EFF head to court to get VAT hike suspended

Western Cape High Court will decide whether to grant the two parties an interim order halting an increase from May 1
News
5 days ago

China as much villain as victim in local job losses

The South African government is unable to protect workers the way other countries can, writes Mathatha Tsedu.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Cape storm brews over development plans for rhino king's land

Ten years ago wildlife conservationist John Hume agreed to sell a big chunk of Cape Town mountainside to expand Table Mountain National Park – on ...
News
5 days ago

Every small thing can become big: Tendaiishe Chitima on Hollywood movie role

She starred in Zimbabwe’s first-ever film to be acquired by Netflix, and now Tendaiishe Chitima has made her Hollywood debut alongside Marsai Martin ...
News
5 days ago

The danger to us could very well be in SA, not the US

To what extent is Pretoria prepared to drop the ICJ case? This is the first question Jonas will need to contend with as he touches down in the US, ...
Business Times
5 days ago
