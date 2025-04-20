Soweto Derby needs ‘vigorous’ disaster prevention measures, warns judge
Retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, who chaired inquiry into Ellis Park disaster, warns snubbing FNB Stadium means care needed to prevent another disaster
20 April 2025 - 00:00
Retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, who made key recommendations for safety at large sporting events after the Ellis Park disaster in 2001, has warned that tight security and preventive measures must be “vigorously implemented” at the upcoming Nedbank Cup final...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.