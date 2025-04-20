Surf lessons, Big Five and circus school to feature at SA's first Club Med
The average cost of a stay at one of the upmarket resorts can range from R75,000 to R380,000 for a family of four for a week’s stay
20 April 2025 - 00:00
A flying trapeze, a Big Five game reserve, Zulu culture-inspired décor and a surf school are among the attractions for guests with cash to splash at South Africa’s first Club Med, set to open next year...
