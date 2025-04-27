Patrice Motsepe's company has major shareholding
It’s fossils vs phosphates in West Coast park
Mining company in which Patrice Motsepe has major stake wants to dig for fertiliser near site of earliest known human footsteps
27 April 2025 - 00:00
Joy and wonder greeted the discovery in 1995 of ancient human footprints preserved in sandstone in the West Coast National Park — our species’ earliest known steps. ..
