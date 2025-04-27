Mpofu SC to face the Legal Practice Council on Wednesday
While he has dismissed charges as ‘frivolous’, the lawyers’ code of conduct draws some lines that may not be crossed
27 April 2025 - 00:00
In an interview with the SABC on April 16, Dali Mpofu SC said the charges he faces at his Legal Practice Council disciplinary hearing on Wednesday “are frivolous and completely unsustainable”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.