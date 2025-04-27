Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

27 April 2025 - 05:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
The latest cover of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear Readers Welcome to this week’s Sunday Times newsletter. News that finance minister Enoch Godongwana has decided to scrap the controversial 0.5% VAT hike, would have delighted most South Africans, already battling a high cost of living.

As we report, that decision is facing now facing a legal hurdle as a result of a continuing court case in which the Democratic Alliance, and the Economic Freedom Fighters, have challenged the powers of the finance minister to unilaterally set or change the VAT rate, without resort parliament. 

This year’s budget has taken South Africa into uncharted territory, politically and legally. The budget dispute has rocked the stability of the government of national unity, with ANC leaders suggesting the DA would have to be "punished" for opposing the budget, and the ANC drawing in minority parties to try get a 50% plus majority in parliament.  

With just three working days to go before the VAT hike would have kicked in, the country has been plunged into confusion over whether the increase will indeed take effect or not. Announcing the u-turn on Wednesday night, Godongwana said he would be introducing legislation to reverse the VAT increase. 

 The return of US president Donald Trump to the White House has seen a worsening of tensions between SA and Washington, which culminated in with Trump withdrawing aid to SA, with further anti-SA measures in the offing. This week saw signs of a thawing of relations between the two countries. Following a phone call between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Trump, in which they discussed trade and political matters, we reveal that the two presidents have agreed to meet in person soon.

According to the presidency, the planned engagements would be aimed at “resetting the bilateral relationship” between SA and the US. In another of our top stories, a heartbroken father is suing his wife for R5m for pain and suffering after she murdered their four-year-old daughter.

Madelein Ackerman, who is serving an 18-year sentence in Westville prison for the murder, was recently put under curatorship because, it was alleged, she is suffering from severe depression and cannot represent herself in legal proceedings against her health-care executive husband, André. In June last year Ackerman, 47, pleaded guilty in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court to drowning their daughter Layla in two buckets of water at the family's Ballito home in 2022. She told the court she had been planning to commit suicide. Because André was frequently away at work, she feared that Layla would be neglected after she killed herself. 

On the business front, diversified mining and metals group Sibanye Stillwater is in line for a tax windfall of more than R4bn thanks to an amendment to US tax rules that will boost its loss-making platinum and palladium operations in that country. The company is also reaping the rewards of the gold price rally, and for the first time since 2017, its profits from South African gold operations have exceeded those from local platinum group metals (PGMs).

Late in 2024, the US treasury introduced section 45X of the Inflation Reduction Act to bolster US mining operations by providing tax relief for operational costs for producers of critical minerals. It gives a 10% credit to producers and recyclers of PGMs. Sibanye has two US PGM operations at Stillwater and East Boulder in Montana, where it mines platinum and palladium.

It also owns the Columbus Metallurgical Complex in Montana. It further runs a precious metal recycling facility at Reldan in Pennsylvania where industrial and electronic waste is processed to produce green precious and base metals.  

Happy reading!

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

VAT hike chaos looms

With two working days to go before the increase comes into effect, no-one knows if it can be cancelled as the finance minister wants
News
3 days ago

Gauteng government spends whopping R34m a month on office rentals for MECs

Administration owns 41 properties across the province that top officials cannot use because they have been allowed to fall into a dangerous state of ...
News
3 days ago

Ramaphosa to meet Trump face to face

Talks could take place on sidelines of upcoming US-Africa Business Summit in June
News
3 days ago

HOT LUNCH | ‘Soccer taught me how to win at the game of life’

Former Bafana Bafana captain Teko Modise did not have the most stable of childhoods, but football allowed him to survive — and then thrive
Lifestyle
3 days ago

IN PICS | Among the stars in Fashion Week hyperspace

‘The Arrival: Where Ancestry Meets the Unknown’ hit the SA Fashion Week ramp on Thursday evening in Hyde Park
Lifestyle
3 days ago

It’s fossils vs phosphates in West Coast park

Mining company in which Patrice Motsepe has major stake wants to dig for fertiliser near site of earliest known human footsteps
News
3 days ago

Mpofu SC to face the Legal Practice Council on Wednesday

While he has dismissed charges as ‘frivolous’, the lawyers’ code of conduct draws some lines that may not be crossed
News
3 days ago

Grieving dad sues wife who drowned their daughter

André Ackerman wants R5m in damages after his wife drowned their daughter in a bucket
News
3 days ago

Baboons spotted 'manning' SA Navy guardhouse in Simon's Town

Residents of sleepy Simon's Town have long complained about losing the battle against raiding baboons.
News
3 days ago

Fast track to high-octane heartbreak

Petrol head Joe dos Santos had the Italian supercar of his dreams — but a fraudster and a bank slammed the brakes on his euphoria
News
3 days ago

Mommy Club star Johandri Johnson opens up about her marriage and being vulnerable

'We thought we'd get a divorce over the years, but that's like any other marriage.'
News
3 days ago

Dismissed teacher who runs private tuition business says sex assault claims were fabricated by jealous rivals

An Education Labour Relations Council hearing found Khangelani Sibiya guilty of two counts of sexual assault, though charges against him were ...
News
3 days ago

Raid on ‘bogus’ quack leaves patients with a headache

Man who practised as Chatsworth doctor is really an admin clerk, sources say
News
3 days ago

South Africans on pilgrimage to honour Pope Francis

Normal tour arranged months ago turned into the opportunity of a lifetime
News
3 days ago

Road-rage battle hits the high court

Witness slapped with protection order by woman charged with assault says it's 'abuse of the law'
News
3 days ago

Lions beat Connacht, as Stormers show Benetton true colours

This match was as drab as the autumn cloak that clung to Ellis Park like a needy octopus.
Sport
3 days ago

Big decision awaits Khoza and his Pirates crew

So near and yet so far is the story of Orlando Pirates, whose compelling and admirable chase for Champions League glory collapsed in a crazy 96 ...
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs limp to derby after loss to Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs will go to the much-anticipated Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday having not won a league match in their last six after ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sinner doesn’t expect easy road on return from doping ban

Jannik Sinner held on to his world No 1 ranking ahead of his return from a three-month doping ban, but the Italian does not expect his comeback to ...
Sport
3 days ago

Ferocious Jan propels Boost to massive boost

Jan-Hendrik Wessels hopes the Bulls' victories over Munster and Glasgow Warriors will provide them the springboard for the business end of the United ...
Sport
3 days ago

Wessels set for a decade of dominance

Jan-Hendrik Wessels is the greatest example of how to manage a supreme talent when it comes to front rowers and hookers.
Sport
3 days ago

Jazz, booze and voodoo: 72 hours in New Orleans

A flying visit to the Big Easy is both a gift and a curse
Lifestyle
3 days ago

SEZs ‘hold the key’ to Africa’s trade future

Head of AfCFTA says continent must look to its own markets as Trump upends global trade with his ‘America first’ tariff regime
Business Times
3 days ago

VAT retreat raises questions about fiscal stability

A VAT retreat that raises questions about fiscal stability
Business Times
3 days ago

High hopes at Sibanye for US tax bonanza

But fingers are being crossed that Trump’s men will not undo credits lobbied from Biden administration
Business Times
3 days ago

Remote work hit by Rand volatility

The volatility of the Rand following the spat between the US and SA is presenting challenges that are affecting international companies looking to ...
Business Times
3 days ago

Why I (and you) should join the SAPS supporters' club

You’d have to be a fundamentally heartless individual to not be empathetic to our gals and fellows in dull blue.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

There was wisdom in Ramaphosa’s initial stance on Ukraine

Just as we should not hesitate to call out our president when he makes a misstep, we should congratulate him when he pulls off a diplomatic coup, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Mampara of the week: Enoch Godongwana

VAT’s the matter with SA’s finance minister?
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Transport chief a road hazard

Siboniso Duma, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport, must have decided he couldn't wait for the cameras for another chance to make a fool of himself ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

LETTERS | Choose an ambassador for the right reasons

What is needed is a person who is not controversial and who has the potential to meaningfully engage with the Trump administration, not some ethnic ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Q&A with Dr Sipho Senabe

Fires at Tembisa Hospital have again raised concerns about fire and safety protocols at hospitals in Gauteng. Chris Barron asked Dr Sipho Senabe, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

When Cyril fell in love with Songezo

The DA, Zibi charged, had tried to ‘extort’ the finance minister with demands about services in the Western Cape as the price of its support for a ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

VAT reversal a victory for 'we the people'

South Africa should celebrate the reversal of the VAT increase as a dividend of the ethos that “the people shall govern”.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

An advocate of liberation theology, Francis’s example needs to be emulated in today’s SA

The revolutionary pope dragged the Catholic Church’s focus back on those suffering poverty and injustice, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

SA must restore relations with Israel

As US President Donald Trump reshapes global politics and trade, South Africa, with a new multiparty government holding both pro- and anti-Israel ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Food security demands more focus on agricultural priorities

The discussions within the G20 Agricultural Working Group are pointing to a promising direction for global agricultural growth and food security, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Trump turmoil demands broad, urgent action by SA

One of South Africa’s priorities is to find new export markets, and a good place to start is on our African doorstep, writes Busani Ngcaweni.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Bronze, brave and pure gold

The exhibition honouring more than 100 key figures in history with life-size sculptures is still as inspiring as the day it opened in Cape Town ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
