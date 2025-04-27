News

Road-rage battle hits the high court

Witness slapped with protection order by woman charged with assault says it's 'abuse of the law'

27 April 2025 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Johannesburg writer Jo Watson, who was slapped with an interim protection order after posting several videos on TikTok in which she spoke about witnessing a road-rage assault, has taken her plight to the high court...

