Prince Harry fears security ruling means he’ll die like his mom
Royal ‘devastated’ after losing legal fight with UK government over police protection
04 May 2025 - 00:00
Prince Harry is “devastated” to lose his appeal over his security in Britain, telling the BBC he will “struggle to forgive” the decision and can not safely bring his family to the country...
