Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear reader,
Just as many thought the government of national unity (GNU) was getting down to the hard work of putting together budget 3.0, ANC MPs threw down the gauntlet for the party’s leadership, demanding that the DA be dumped. Insiders told the Sunday Times more than 100 MPs, most of whom are national executive committee members, confronted secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at a hostile meeting convened at short notice in Johannesburg on Friday. Mbalula had called the meeting ostensibly to update the caucus on the party’s strategy on tabling the budget on May 21.
But several MPs, citing the DA’s opposition to the first two versions of the budget, questioned why the ANC was sticking with the GNU as it is now constituted. They cited Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s remarks that by opposing the budget the DA had “defined itself out of the GNU”, and comments by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the DA had driven itself into a cul de sac. They also referred to the DA’s latest court move to challenge the Employment Equity Amendment Act as another reason to ditch John Steenhuisen’s party. This is interesting not for its obvious drama but what it portends for the future of GNU.
Elsewhere, the embattled Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has been caught up in a funding scandal after approving a bailout of more than R800m for a mining company despite internal misgivings about whether it was deserved. Labour & employment minister Nomakhosazana Meth this week confirmed that her office has put the brakes on the deal, which would have seen the UIF assist Siyanda-Bakgatla Platinum Mine (SBM) with R736m over 12 months to save about 5,200 jobs at its Union Mine in Limpopo.
In Lithuania, paedophile-accused Dirk Prinsloo, who skipped bail and fled to Belarus in 2006, is now living in Lithuania, apparently fighting attempts by authorities there to deport him to South Africa. The Sunday Times contacted Prinsloo, 55, well-known for his relationship with fellow lawyer “Advocate Barbie” — real name Cezanne Visser — in a video call this week. Prinsloo, a former chair of the Independent Bar Association in Gauteng, said the rape and child-sex case against him in South Africa was “wrongful and unjust”.
“The entire thing is based on a false prosecution against me,” he said. “It has no foundation and I am still reeling from the repercussions, even today.”
We delve into why and how he left the country — and much more.
Mining giant Anglo American has once again come under fire from activists who raised concerns about the impact of some of its operations on the environment, some dating as far back as the 1970s. The mining giant faced accusations this week it had facilitated lead poisoning and contaminated water and soil in Zambia’s Kabwe region in the 1970s, a charge it vehemently denies.
We go into the details on this and much more in the Sunday Times today.
Happy reading
