News

Read the Sunday Times e-edition

There is so much more in the Sunday Times — have your pick, there is something for everyone.

04 May 2025 - 05:00
Makhudu Sefara Editor: Sunday Times and TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Click on the image to access the e-edition.

The latest cover of the Sunday Times.
The latest cover of the Sunday Times.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear reader,

Just as many thought the government of national unity (GNU) was getting down to the hard work of putting together budget 3.0, ANC MPs threw down the gauntlet for the party’s leadership, demanding that the DA be dumped. Insiders told the Sunday Times more than 100 MPs, most of whom are national executive committee members, confronted secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at a hostile meeting convened at short notice in Johannesburg on Friday. Mbalula had called the meeting ostensibly to update the caucus on the party’s strategy on tabling the budget on May 21.

But several MPs, citing the DA’s opposition to the first two versions of the budget, questioned why the ANC was sticking with the GNU as it is now constituted. They cited Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s remarks that by opposing the budget the DA had “defined itself out of the GNU”, and comments by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the DA had driven itself into a cul de sac. They also referred to the DA’s latest court move to challenge the Employment Equity Amendment Act as another reason to ditch John Steenhuisen’s party. This is interesting not for its obvious drama but what it portends for the future of GNU.

Elsewhere, the embattled Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has been caught up in a funding scandal after approving a bailout of more than R800m for a mining company despite internal misgivings about whether it was deserved. Labour & employment minister Nomakhosazana Meth this week confirmed that her office has put the brakes on the deal, which would have seen the UIF assist Siyanda-Bakgatla Platinum Mine (SBM) with R736m over 12 months to save about 5,200 jobs at its Union Mine in Limpopo.

In Lithuania, paedophile-accused Dirk Prinsloo, who skipped bail and fled to Belarus in 2006, is now living in Lithuania, apparently fighting attempts by authorities there to deport him to South Africa. The Sunday Times contacted Prinsloo, 55, well-known for his relationship with fellow lawyer “Advocate Barbie” — real name Cezanne Visser — in a video call this week. Prinsloo, a former chair of the Independent Bar Association in Gauteng, said the rape and child-sex case against him in South Africa was “wrongful and unjust”.

“The entire thing is based on a false prosecution against me,” he said. “It has no foundation and I am still reeling from the repercussions, even today.”

We delve into why and how he left the country — and much more.

Mining giant Anglo American has once again come under fire from activists who raised concerns about the impact of some of its operations on the environment, some dating as far back as the 1970s. The mining giant faced accusations this week it had facilitated lead poisoning and contaminated water and soil in Zambia’s Kabwe region in the 1970s, a charge it vehemently denies.

We go into the details on this and much more in the Sunday Times today.

Happy reading

READ MORE FROM THE LATEST EDITION OF THE SUNDAY TIMES:

Third time lucky? Enoch ropes in DA

Deputy minister Ashor Sarupen is among DA finance specialists working with Treasury on a new budget, Helen Zille says
News
3 days ago

Third time's the charm — but will Enoch wake up and smell the coffee?

Ramaphosa insists Godongwana is still the right man to look after the public purse. But if they know the situation has changed, why do they behave as ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Some progress on the Trump front

But what to offer Potus when we see him?
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Riveiro completes a second successive league double over Chiefs

Orlando Pirates didn’t have to dish out their A game to complete a second successive league double over their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a Betway ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kagiso Rabada serving provisional suspension for use of recreational drug

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada admitted yesterday that he had been absent from cricket for the last five weeks after “returning an adverse analytical ...
Sport
3 days ago

Saints upset Leinster in Champions Cup semis

Northampton Saints delivered a stunning upset when they beat red-hot favourites Leinster 37-34 at home in their Champions Cup semifinals yesterday.
Sport
3 days ago

Follow Madiba’s lead, Mr President, and look beyond your party for a new finance minister

It’s hard to see any competent candidates in the top echelon of the ANC — anybody who at the very least could be an improvement on Godongwana, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Put a stop to poisonous podcasters

In the absence of regulations, for MacG and his type truth, credibility and respect for people’s dignity remain optional extras, writes Makhudu ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Let's face it, we South Africans are not the most considerate of beings

We’re known the world over for being super friendly, but heaven forbid you should take too long at the ATM or traffic lights, writes Ndumiso Ngcobo.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Mampara of the week: MacGyver Mukwevho

His name is MacGyver Mukwevho. Those who listen to his trashy Podcast and Chill know him as MacG. Along with his sidekick Sol Phenduka, they are ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

From Mantashing to Mantashematics

You’ve heard of Mantashing, the act of firmly declaring something as fact and then abruptly changing your mind, declaring the opposite and then ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Gunners and Bucs in the back of that bus

Question: What do Orlando Pirates and Arsenal have in common? The ability to put up a brave fight in the race to claim the league crown only to ...
Sport
3 days ago

Treasury’s powers to make crucial fiscal decisions should be given to parliament, says EFF

With the National Treasury’s powers now under scrutiny, the EFF has raised its voice, saying the powers of the institution charged with managing ...
News
3 days ago

‘I want my grandchild back’: guilty verdict handed down but search continues for Joshlin Smith

It was an impromptu encounter with an evangelist on a chilly August morning that helped seal the fate of Racquel "Kelly" Smith who faces the prospect ...
News
3 days ago

IN PICS | Laughs for Africa with roast pollie

If there was a matric dance for pollies on Friday night, Helen Zille would have been crowned belle of the ball in her sparkly gown and equally shiny ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Markus Muller is bringing a buzz to schools rugby

Markus Muller, captain of Paarl Gimnasium, is making the No 13 jersey the most talked about in schools rugby this year.
Sport
3 days ago

Mdaka confident Amajita can make the last 8 despite the setbacks

The SA Under-20 national team is eager to join a couple of SA sides who have done well on the continent this year.
Sport
3 days ago

TIMELINE | 'Spare' wants to make amends, five years after Megxit

Britain’s Prince Harry said on Friday he would love to be reconciled with his family five years after he stepped down as a working royal, and during ...
News
3 days ago

Unions need to adapt to a modern SA

To best cater for the changes, Cosatu should rethink its traditional stance and be more amenable to forging a more co-operative relationship with ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

The Joshlin case's urgent lesson

We collectively need to do a better job of protecting all our children.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Wake up, South Africa, and smell the freshly ground diplomatic coffee

While foreign powers recognise our growing international role, domestic critics are still stuck in an outdated paradigm about our foreign policy, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Q&A with Salga president Bheki Stofile on the crisis in municipalities

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says municipalities are in crisis. Chris Barron asked South African Local ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Initial probe into boss of water Seta finds no wrongdoing

A two-month preliminary investigation by a private audit firm has cleared Mpho Mookapele, CEO of the water & energy Seta, of accusations of ...
News
3 days ago

Call for findings of commissions of inquiry to be binding

Governance expert says shelving of findings gives commissions ‘a bad reputation as whitewashing, tax-wasting mechanisms’
News
3 days ago

A vibe girl whose every prayer was answered

Naturally, Kamo Mphela﻿ travels with an entourage — I would expect nothing less
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Outrage over ‘Marion Island madness’ as foreign radio hobbyist sets up at station

Questions are being asked about the appointment of a 71-year-old amateur radio enthusiast to a team addressing technical challenges on South Africa's ...
News
3 days ago

Kevin Kiewitz settles in at problematic province

New Western Province Rugby Football Union president Kevin Kiewitz describes himself as a problem solver.
Sport
3 days ago

Widow wins landmark case to use late husband’s sperm

Court rules that husband who died of cancer intended his frozen sperm to be used to expand his family
News
3 days ago

The ANC has undone all of Biko's healing

That we celebrate what should be normal is an indication of how low we have sunk in our expectations of government, writes Mathatha Tsedu.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

LETTERS | Cape Town rates & taxes: DA can't have it both ways

Either the DA was correct then or it is correct now — both cannot be true, writes Rod Baker in Cape Town.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Godongwana facing tough choices for Budget 3.0

With finance minister Enoch Godongwana set to table a historic third budget on May 21, he is torn between the urgent priorities of raising extra ...
Business Times
3 days ago

Two Oceans organisers heading to court over criticism

Popular bloggers' take on this year’s marathon has annoyed organisers, who are seeking to silence him.
News
3 days ago

Transnet union threatens crippling strike

Transnet has contingency plans to cushion the impact should the United National Transport Union, which represents the majority of workers at the ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Caucus revolt rocks ANC: chorus builds to oust DA from GNU Politics
  2. Two Oceans organisers heading to court over criticism News
  3. ‘Sex fugitive’ Dirk Prinsloo now hiding in Lithuania News
  4. Strength in numbers as residents join up to take their streets back News
  5. UIF embroiled in R800m funding scandal News

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone vs South Africa - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH | OFFICIAL TRAILER | GLOBAL CINEMA EVENT FROM MAY ...