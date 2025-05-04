‘Sex fugitive’ Dirk Prinsloo now hiding in Lithuania
Paedophile suspect who was co-accused with Advocate Barbie said to be seeking refugee status
04 May 2025 - 00:00
Paedophile accused Dirk Prinsloo, who skipped bail and fled to Belarus in 2006, is now living in Lithuania, apparently fighting attempts by authorities there to deport him to South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.